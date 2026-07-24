Bengaluru street food vendor arrested over alleged objectionable social media post against PM Modi

Bengaluru:

A street food vendor in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable and abusive content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The arrest was made by the Banaswadi Police after a complaint accused the vendor of using offensive language and sharing derogatory posts targeting the Prime Minister. Police have registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The accused was later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

What is the case about?

According to the information available, the accused, identified as Hudson, runs a roadside food stall named 'Pandiyaz Biryani' in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli area. The FIR was registered on July 22 based on a complaint filed by Abhilash Reddy, president of the BJP's Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency unit. In his complaint, Reddy alleged that Hudson had uploaded highly objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his Instagram account, madonly_, and had used abusive and unparliamentary language. Following the complaint, Banaswadi Police initiated an investigation and arrested the accused.

Sections invoked against the accused

Police have booked Hudson under Sections 196(1)(a) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. He was arrested on Thursday, produced before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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