Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced that section 144 has been imposed in areas under Bengaluru 's DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits ahead of the 74th Independence day. The restriction will remain in place till 6 am on August 16.

The decision comes in the view of violence that broke out in the areas of the city on August 11 over a derogatory social media post. FIR has been filed against 17 main accused in violence.

