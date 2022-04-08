6 Bengaluru schools receive bomb threats: 'This is not a joke, hundreds of lives may suffer'

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Initially, Ebenezer International School located in Hebbagodi police station limits and Vincent Pallotti International School located in Hennur police station limits received the threats.

Six schools in Bengaluru have received bombed threats around 11 am on Friday via e-mail, confirmed Bengaluru City Police. The mail mentioned that the bombs have been planted on the campus.

While mentioning the threats, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant, added that four police teams were at the spot, conducting checks. "Four schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru have received bomb threat through email, our local police are checking about it," said Pant.

Speaking to reporters, the commissioner mentioned the cops are doing whatever they can and that the bomb squad had reached the spot.

When asked if anything was recovered from the spot, the Bengaluru City Police CP Kamal Pant said that cops are checking the spot and would inform "when more information comes".

Later, it came to light that the threat has also been given to Gopalan Public School in Mahadevapura, Delhi Public School of Varthur, New Academy School of Marathahalli and The Indian Public School of Govindapura, police sources stated.

One of the threat messages read: "A powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention it is not a joke, this is not joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!" The email was forwarded from 'barons.masarfm@gmail.com'.

Tension prevailed in the area as parents rushed to the schools.

(with IANS inputs)

