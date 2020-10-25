Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIVE Bengaluru Rural to Haveri: Yellow alert for 16 Karnataka districts as rains in store

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Saturday issued yellow alert for 16 districts, including Bengaluru. The KSNMDC also issued a thunderstorm warning in these districts, while warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over interior Karnataka, Malnad and the coastal regions.

For Bengaluru, the agency predicted that widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places and heavy rains, associated with thunder activity, likely over BBMP area for next two days till October 26.

The alert was issued to the Deputy Commissioners of Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkuru, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri.

