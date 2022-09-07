Bengaluru rains: Schools to remain closed in East Zone today, yellow alert issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: Commuters push a car stuck on the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, near Bellandur in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Sep. 6, 2022.

Highlights In Bengaluru, all primary and high schools in the East Zone will remain shut for today.

The announcement was made amid heavy rainfall, waterlogging and floods in the city.

The order, issued by Block Education Officer is for all private and government schools.

Bengaluru rains: Amid waterlogging and heavy rainfall in Karnataka Bengaluru, all primary and high schools in the East Zone will remain shut for today. The announcement was made by the Block Education Officer last night. Students and parents have been informed. The order, issued by Block Education Officer is for all private and government schools. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in the city for 3 days.

Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Giri Nath earlier claimed that this is the second wettest rainfall of the city in last 50 years. The situation in several parts of rain battered Bengaluru, by and large continued to remain the same until Tuesday night. On Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city might see no respite from the rains for coming 2-3 days.

Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others.

NDRF team deployed to rescue people from inundated residential society

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to rescue people from an inundated residential society in the city. "We have deployed two NDRF teams. SDRF, a Fire service is also carrying out rescue operations. BBPM is also using tractors to evacuate people," said J Senthil Kumar, Asst Commandant, Bengaluru. Many parts of the state are witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains. With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, many IT professionals in India's silicon valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.

Karnataka CM Bommai blames Congress for Bengaluru floods

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday accused the previous Congress government in the state of the current situation in Bengaluru. Bommai said, "Karnataka especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain. Even today it is raining." The Chief Minister said that there is a perception that the entire Bengaluru is in a problem. but that is not true.

"The entire Bengaluru is not in problem. The problem is in two zones, particularly Mahadevapura. The condition of Mahadevapura is because of 69 tanks in the small area. All are overflowing. Further, all the established is in low-lying areas. And there has been encroachment," he said. Bommai accused the previous Congress government for the present situation in Bengaluru.

