Bengaluru oncologist claims to be close to finding effective treatment for coronavirus

A file photo of Dr Vishal Rao (Photo from Namma Bengaluru Awards)

A Bengaluru-based oncologist, Dr Vishal Rao, has applied for a government review of a new concoction of drugs developed by his team, which he says could prove to be effective in treating the novel coronavirus. Surgical oncologist Dr Rao said that he had conceived of a mixture of cytokines, which when injected into coronavirus positive patients could re-activate their immune system, as reported by news agency ANI.

Cytokines are secreted by certain cells of the immune system and have an effect on other cells, as per medical definition.

"Human body cells release interferon chemicals to kill viruses. But it can't be released by cells in the case of COVID-19 cases, leading to a weak immune system. We got hold of some preprint suggesting that interferon is effective in COVID-19," Dr Rao was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH We have built a concoction of cytokines which can be injected to reactivate the immune system in #COVID19 patients. We're in a very initial stage&hope to be ready with its first set by this weekend. We have applied to the govt for an expedited review: Oncologist Vishal Rao pic.twitter.com/vymRyTrL0R — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

Interferons are a group of signaling proteins made and released by host cells in response to the presence of several viruses. In a typical scenario, a virus-infected cell will release interferons causing nearby cells to heighten their anti-viral defenses.

Dr Rao explained that interferon was formed when blood is withdrawn for regular check-ups. "These two chemicals and some other cytokines, in a specific concoction, could be potentially very useful in treating COVID-19 patients," he said.

As of Friday evening, India reported 724 total cases of coronavirus, resulting in 17 deaths.

