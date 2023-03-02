Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to open for travellers soon; Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in the coming week. The 117 km long, 10-lane project will allow travellers to reach Mysuru from Bengaluru in less than 90 minutes and is expected to boost investment and industrial development in the region.

The much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is set to open to the public soon, allowing travellers to reach Mysuru from Bengaluru in less than 90 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the 117 km long 10-lane project, which has been built at a cost of more than Rs 8,000 crore, in the coming week. The exact date and time of the inauguration have not been announced yet.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is expected to boost investment and industrial development in the region by reducing traffic congestion. The project has been constructed in two phases, with a 52 km section consisting of five bypasses already opened.  These include:  Srirangapatna bypass which is 7 km long, Mandya, a  10 km long bypass , a 7 km long Bidadi bypass, a 22 km long bypass passing through Channapatna and Ramanagaram , and Maddur a 7 km long bypass.

The expressway’s 10 lanes will have four lanes and two lanes on either side proposed for the villages and towns lying along the highway, while the remaining six lanes will connect cities directly. Toll collection on the newly constructed expressway has been postponed until March 14, with the National Highways Authority of India releasing a toll fare chart for various types of vehicles.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to inaugurate the expressway will be his second visit to Karnataka in a fortnight. During his earlier visit, he inaugurated an airport and laid the foundation stone for two railway projects in Shivamogga, as well as dedicating several infrastructural-related projects.He dedicated the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building and rail line doubling project in Belagavi.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is expected to have a significant impact on the region's economic growth and will offer travellers a faster and smoother journey between the two cities.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the cost of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project?

The project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 8,000 crore.

Q2: When will toll collection begin on the expressway?
Toll collection on the newly constructed expressway has been postponed until March 14, with the National Highways Authority of India releasing a toll fare chart for various types of vehicles.

