Image Source : FILE Metro services in Bengaluru to restart soon, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru Metro services will be restarted soon as normalcy is slowly being restored in public life, says Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. "Despite COVID-19 pandemic normalcy in public life is being restored step by step. Taking all the necessary precautionary measures, Metro services will be restarted soon," he said.

Five months after its operations were halted due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Metro is yet to get clearance from the government for restarting operations.

Officials have said that they are waiting for Unlock 4.0 guidelines (from September 1) from the Centre and hope to get approval for resuming operations in it.

They have also drawn a standard operating procedure (SOP) for restarting the service.

Yediyurappa said improving the basic infrastructure in Bengaluru is the government's goal and all the necessary measures are being taken to achieve it.

Paying more attention to Bengaluru's development is necessary for the state and country's financial progress, he said, adding that to resolve the traffic congestion issue in the city this flyover named after Sangolli Rayanna is helpful.

(With PTI inputs)

