Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bengaluru metro pillar collapse: FIR against 8 accused; Karnataka govt promises to take action against them

Bengaluru metro pillar collapse: In the latest update to the Bengaluru metro pillar collapse incident, an FIR has been registered against eight accused, including the director of Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC). The tragic incident happened on Tuesday, January 10, when an under-construction metro pillar collapsed, leaving a woman and her toddler son dead while her husband and another child sustained injuries.

Speaking to the media regarding the incident, Karnataka Home Minister A Jnanendra promised to take action against all the accused. "There are 8 accused, including Nagarjuna Construction Company, its director Chaitanya, supervisor Lakshmipathi and JE Prabhakar. We'll take action for sure. It's utter negligence by the company," he added.

How the incident happened?

The incident took place around 10:30 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in the city, when the steel rod centring that was done to erect the concrete pillar for the "Namma Metro" (Bengaluru Metro) fell on their scooter. The height of the pillar is said to be over 40 feet and weighing several tonnes.

Following the incident, the woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

"Both suffered head injuries, we tried our best to save them. There was a lot of blood loss already and also a fall in blood pressure," said doctors who treated them.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru metro pillar collapse: 'Won't take body till...', says father of deceased woman

Compensation for the affected family

It should be noted here that the Karnataka government as well as Namma Metro announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the affected family.

However, the father of the deceased woman has refused to accept his daughter's body till the license of the contractor was not cancelled.

"Till the contractor's license is not cancelled, I won't take the body. Who gave them permission to build such tall pillars? The tender should be cancelled and the work should be stopped. I will see what is to be done in court," Madan Kumar, father of the deceased said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News