Bengaluru man travels to Goa with girlfriend to get married, kills her after dispute

Panaji:

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in South Goa for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, whose body was found dead in a forested area of Pratap Nagar. According to officials, the couple had recently traveled to Goa from Bangalore with plans to get married. However, a serious argument reportedly broke out between them, which led to the tragic incident.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Kevin M, a resident of North Bengaluru, Karnataka, was taken into custody after the body of Roshni Moses M was discovered in a forested area near Pratap Nagar on Monday evening. According to the police, she was murdered by slitting her throat.

South Goa SP Tikam Singh said that initial investigations suggest the murder was committed due to a dispute in a love affair. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

