Bengaluru Lockdown: Shops will remain open between 5 am to 12 pm

The Karnataka government on Monday said shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city and outskirts during the week-long lockdown from Tuesday night to check rising COVID-19 cases. However, aimed at minimising the movement of individuals outside their homes, home delivery of essential items will be allowed, the guidelines issued by the government for lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts said.

According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, Hotels and restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away or home delivery of food items only.

All places of worship shall be closed to the public, and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Also, opening of theatres, malls, bars, gyms, swimming pools is not permitted, the guidelines said.

Public transportation services will remain suspended during the period, which include buses (KSRTC, BMTC, Private), Metro rail services, Taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except those hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines.

Only flights and trains already scheduled will continue to operate during the Lockdown period and the tickets shall serve as passes for movement of the passengers.

The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies or for permitted activities.

"The movement is through registration/obtaining valid pass through Seva Sindhu portal," it said movement of passenger vehicles and buses would be allowed only in emergency cases or for permitted activities.

During the lockdown, most government offices will be closed except those providing essential services and engaged in COVID works, while Secretariat Offices in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha will work with 50 per cent strength.

Those going to work for permitted activities can use their organisation ID cards to commute.

Regarding construction activities, it said, continuation of works was allowed in projects, where workers are available on site.

All the exceptions in the guidelines are applicable only in areas that are outside the containment zones.

