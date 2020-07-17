Image Source : FILE PHOTO No proposal to extend lockdown in Bengaluru: CM Yediyurappa

There is no proposal before the government to extend lockdown in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday. Bengaluru urban and rural areas are currently under "complete lockdown" from 8 pm of July 14 and it will be effective till 5 am on July 22. The statement comes as speculations are rife that the current lockdown is likely to be extended for 15 days.

"Lockdown is not the solution to control COVID. There is no proposal before the government to extend the lockdown," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Earlier today, the chief minister chaired a meeting with ministers who have been made in-charge of eight zones in the city and officials regarding the COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru. On July 13, on the eve of the lockdown, Yediyurappa had said the government did not plan to extend it in Bengaluru urban and rural districts and had appealed to the people to cooperate by not paying heed to rumors.

Meanwhile, city Mayor M Goutham Kumar and commissioner of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike B H Anil Kumar had favoured its extension. They had said that in their personal opinion, a 15-day lockdown would be good, as that much time is required to break the chain.

(With PTI inputs)

