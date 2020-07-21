No lockdown in Bengaluru or anywhere in Karnataka, confirms CM Yediyurappa

Image Source : PTI No lockdown in Bengaluru or anywhere in Karnataka, says CM Yediyurappa

After a week's lockdown imposed on Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru, chief minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed that there won't be any extension of lockdown beyond 22 July in Bengaluru urban and rural districts, but there will be restrictions imposed on containment zones in that area. Addressing the media, Yediyurappa said, "There'll be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important. Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones."

The state government has imposed complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts among a few others from 8 pm of July 14 till 5 am on July 22.

The Chief Minister further blamed an influx of people from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu for a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

"People who came from Maharastra and Tamil Nadu added to the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. Experts have suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology," he added.

The COVID-19 tally in Karnataka as of Monday evening stood at 67,420, including 1,403 deaths and 23,795 discharges. Bengaluru urban district has the maximum positive cases in the state at 33,229 infections.

