Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport introduces special arrangements for persons with disabilities

Karnataka: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has commenced special services for persons with reduced mobility (PRM) and also those with hidden disabilities. According to an official press release, the initiatives have been specially arranged for people in wheelchairs and those who are visually impaired. Bengaluru airport officials have also arranged a dedicated entry gate for such people. From now on Entry Gate no. 5 will be open to such people with disabilities.

These people can also make use of the designated drop-off space at Lane 1 in departures and request for priority check-in. The airport has also introduced Braille menus at all food establishments in order to support persons with disabilities. Bengaluru airport has now become a Sunflower airport as the hidden disabilities sunflower programme has now commenced at the airport. The hidden disabilities sunflower programme is a globally recognised symbol for invisible disabilities. Invisible disabilities can include disabilities such as bipolar disorder, autism, chronic pain and the like.

Under the Sunflower programme, the airport has introduced Sunflower Lanyard initiative which is related to supporting individuals who might need extra care from airport staff. In addition to this, the airport staff are now trained in sign languages in order to aid passengers having hearing and speech disabilities.

