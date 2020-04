Bengaluru hotspots for COVID-19: Check full list of 38 identified areas

Image Source : PTI File

At least 38 coronavirus hotspots have been identified in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Shivanagara, Azad Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Hudi, Hagadur figured among the areas that have been sealed in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier today, the Karnataka government welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the lockdown till May 3, saying it would be strictly implemented in the state. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the people to voluntarily co-operate with the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

FULL LIST OF CORONAVIRUS HOTSPOTS IN BENGALURU

NAME OF ZONE NUMBER OF HOTSPOTS(WARDS) NAME OF WARDS BOMMANAHALLI 2 Singasandra, Begur Mahadevapura 6 Hagadur, Garudachar Playa, Varthuru, Hudi, Horamavu, Rammurthy Nagar EAST 9 Vasanth Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Lingarajapura, Jeevanbhima Nagar, Radhakrishna Temple, CV Raman Nagar, Ramaswamu Palya, MaruthiSevanagar, Sampangi Ram Nagar SOUTH 12 Girinagar, Adugodi, Suddagunte Palya, Shakambari Nagar, JP Nagar, Gurappanapalya, Bapuji Nagar, Hosahalli, Sudhamnagar, Madiwala, Attiguppe, Karisandra WEST 7 Aramane Nagara, Nagarabhavi, Nagapura, Shivanagara, Azad Nagar, Jagjivanramnagar, Subhasnagar YELAHANKA 2 Thanisandra, Byatrayanapura

