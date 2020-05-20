Image Source : PTI Bengaluru gynaecologist tests COVID-19 positive, six staff, taxi driver in Kerala quarantined (Representational image)

Six employees of a private clinic in Kerala's Kozhikode and a taxi driver have been put on mandatory 14 days quarantine after a lady gynaecologist running the dispensary tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

District Medical Officer Dr V Jayashree said the gynaecologist had returned to Karnataka a fortnight ago and tested positive while she was on quarantine. Six staff members of the clinic at nearby Thamarassery and the taxi driver who dropped her in Bengaluru on May 5 have been asked to go on quarantine.

Patients had visited the clinic, belonging to the gynaecologist and her doctor husband, till April-end. Sources said the district administration is trying to

figure out the contacts of the gynaecologist, including pregnant women, for being quarantined.

Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,06,750 while the death toll has notched up to 3,303. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been almost 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has increased by 140.

(With inputs from PTI)

