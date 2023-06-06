Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Bengaluru firm raided by ED in FEMA violations related to Panama Paper Leaks

Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a search operations at the premises of a Bengaluru-based firm and its chief regarding a tax evasion case.

In a case that was registered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, the search operations were carried out at Shree Parvathi Tex (India) Pvt Ltd. and its director, Rajendra Patil.

The ED statement said that the Patil residence and Shree Parvathi Tex (India) Pvt Ltd's office, where Rajendra Patil and members of his family are directors, are included in the list of properties covered.

ED began the investigation in accordance with the provisions of FEMA, 1999, based on the Panama Papers leaks in which Rajendra Patil's name was mentioned. Patil was allegedly involved in an undisclosed Rs 66.35 crore credit to offshore entities.

According to the results of the searches, Patil has invested in a variety of businesses in Dubai, Tanzania, and the British Virgin Islands. According to the agency, he also had bank accounts in Tanzania and Dubai.

Several documents pertaining to Rajendra Patil's overseas investment were uncovered and seized during the search.

Earlier today, In a case linked to the banned terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 10 locations in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

According to reports, the raids were being conducted at nine locations in Punjab and one in Haryana in connection with a criminal conspiracy hatched to raise funds for the banned terrorist outfit and also smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives for it from across the border.

Earlier in August 2022, the NIA had registered a suo moto case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In the same case, the NIA arrested two 'wanted' close associates of Canada-based 'listed terrorist' Arsh Dhalla on May 19 this year soon after they arrived at Delhi Airport (IGIA) from Manila, Philippines, where they had been living.

The duo, identified as Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amritk Singh, both hailing from Punjab, were nabbed in an early morning operation by the NIA, whose team was waiting at the airport for their flight to land.

The NIA earlier informed that the two accused had non-bailable arrest warrants issued against them by the NIA Delhi Court in a case related to the unlawful and violent activities of banned organisations in India. The accused have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: SIA raids at multiple locations in Kashmir over targeted killing

Also Read | NIA raids at multiple places in Punjab, Haryana in case linked to banned terror outfit Khalistan Tiger Force

Latest India News