Monday, September 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bengaluru: Covid restrictions, night curfew extended till October 11

Bengaluru: Covid restrictions, night curfew extended till October 11

The ongoing Covid-induced restrictions, including night curfew have been extended in Bengaluru till October 11, city police commissioner, Kamal Pant said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Published on: September 27, 2021 17:09 IST
Bengaluru: Covid restrictions, night curfew extended till October 11
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: Covid restrictions, night curfew extended till October 11

The ongoing Covid-induced restrictions, including night curfew have been extended in Bengaluru till October 11, city police commissioner, Kamal Pant said.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News