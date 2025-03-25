Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight with 179 passengers on board suffers bird-hit at Thiruvananthapuram airport Following the incident, the aircraft was immediately taken back to the bay for inspection. As per the airport officials, the aircraft resumed operations after necessary maintenance.

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was cancelled on Monday morning after the aircraft suffered a bird strike at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport just before takeoff. According to airport officials, the incident occurred while IndiGo flight 6E 6629 was preparing for departure, carrying 179 passengers on board.

Following the incident, the aircraft was immediately taken back to the bay for inspection, as per airport officials. Ensuring passenger safety, the airline decided to cancel the flight and make alternative arrangements for affected travellers, they added.

Similar incident in December 2024

Last year in December, a flight going from Delhi to Shillong made an emergency landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna after suffering a bird hit. As per the airport authorities, all passengers were safe and alternative arrangements were been made for the passengers. Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said, "A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet faced a technical issue, prompting its diversion to the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, where it landed safely at 8.52 am on December 9. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers."

How common are bird strikes?

Cases of birds colliding with aircraft are reported frequently. When an aircraft hits a bird, the incident is referred to as a 'bird hit' or 'bird strike'. Over the years, hundreds of bird strike incidents have been recorded worldwide. According to reports, more than 250 aircraft have been affected globally due to bird collisions. In December last year, a tragic bird strike incident in South Korea led to the loss of 124 lives on board.

Bird strikes and its effects

Bird strikes remain a significant concern for aviation safety, with 90% of such incidents occurring near airports, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). These collisions usually take place when aircraft are taking off, landing, or flying at lower altitudes, where bird activity is the highest. The impact of a bird strike varies based on several factors, including the type of aircraft involved. In some cases, a bird collision can lead to engine failure which can pose serious risks. For smaller and single-engine aircraft, such incidents can even be fatal. Since 1988, bird strikes have resulted in 262 fatalities worldwide and 250 aircraft have been destroyed due to such incidents, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures in aviation.

