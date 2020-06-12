Image Source : AP Bengaluru containment zones shoot up to 113 as cases spike. Check full list

The coronavirus containment zones in Bangalore have shot up to 113 from 40 as the number of cases in the city spike. Currently, there are 258 active COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and areas including Padarayanapura in Bruhat, SK Gardens, Agrahara Dasarahalli and Vishweshwara Puram have seen the highest coronavirus case tally.

The Padaryanapura region has reported almost 66 per cent of the overall cases in Bengaluru.

Total number of cases in Karnataka have surged past 6,000 out of which 3,110 are active cases , 2,862 people have recovered while 69 people have succumbed to the illness.

Bengaluru Containment Zones

