Bengaluru: Over 90 trainees at Police Training School test positive for COVID-19

Over 90 trainees at a Police Training School here have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Friday. After a constable tested positive some days ago, a random test was conducted at the training school near Thanisandra here, during which over 90 of them have tested positive on Thursday, officials said.

Around 400 constables who recently joined the state police force are undergoing training at the schools.

The infected have been shifted to COVID hospitals or care centres depending on the case, and nearly 150 personnel who were said to have been in contact with the infected have been quarantined, also the school premises have been fumigated, they said.

Over 1,000 police personnel in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and according to reports nine have died.

