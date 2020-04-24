Bengaluru: 2 persons who attacked health workers test COVID-19 positive

Two persons who attacked health workers in Bengaluru have tested positive for coronavirus. As per reports, the two infected had attacked health care workers in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura ward on April 19 when a team of health workers reached their doorstep during the tracing of secondary contacts of those who tested COVID-19 positive.

The team of health workers was not allowed to do its job in the area by some local youth. The tents set up by the health workers were also vandalised while the workers were manhandled out of the area. Within a few hours, Bengaluru police arrested 54 people for not cooperating with health workers including one woman.

After going through the video evidence and investigating further, the police arrested another 69 people in the case. Reports suggest that the mastermind behind this incident, Imran, is still on the run and has not yet been arrested by the police.

To abide by the social distancing norms all these 123 arrested have been shifted to Ramnagar jail.

Two of these 123 persons have now tested positive for coronavirus. The health authorities have quarantined everyone who had come in contact with these two. The two infected have been shifted out of the jail and into a hospital in Bengaluru.

