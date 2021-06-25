Bengaluru: 2 arrested for stabbing woman BJP leader in broad daylight

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE SOURCE : FACEBOOK.COM/REKHA.KADIRE Her husband Kadiresh had been stabbed to death by two youths on February 7, 2018.

Two people have been arrested on Friday in connection with the murder case of former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator & BJP leader Rekha Kadiresh. Both had multiple cases registered against them, police said.

Rekha Kadiresh was stabbed to death in front of her house in Cottonpet in the city on Thursday, police said.

She was rushed to the Kempe Gowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) but could not be saved, police said, adding that previous enmity was suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police S Murughan, Rekha (46) was distributing food kits when the two motorcycle-borne youths attacked her at around 10. 30 AM.

Her husband Kadiresh had been stabbed to death by two youths on February 7, 2018. His assassins had later surrendered before a city court.

According to the party office-bearers, Rekha had represented Chalavadipalya ward once -- from 2015 to 2020.

