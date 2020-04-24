Bengali daily Aajkaal's senior photojournalist dies of suspected COVID-19

Bengali daily Aajkal's senior photojournalist dies of suspected COVID-19

Bengali daily Aajkaal senior photojournalist Ronny Roy on Friday died of suspected COVID-19. Ronny Roy was reportedly complaining for shortness of breath when stepped out of house this morning. This is the first suspected coronavirus death in Kolkata in media fraternity.

On Wednesday, the Press Council of India expressed "grave concern" over the large number of journalists contracting COVID-19 and urged the government and media houses to help such scribes.

In a statement, the PCI said it is saddened to know that a large number of journalists while on duty have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

It appealed to the government and all other authorities to help those journalists who have contracted the virus while reporting on the pandemic from the containment zone, hotspots and other COVID-19-affected areas by providing medical help and required support to mitigate their hardships.

more details are awaited

Earlier in the day, nine Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who had recently gone to Delhi for some urgent official work, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The personnel were part of a 28-member RPF contingent from the Kharagpur division of SER, which had returned on April 14 from the national capital with a consignment of arms and ammunition aboard a parcel express train, he said.

