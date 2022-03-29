Tuesday, March 29, 2022
     
Don't come out to vote, otherwise you'll face consequences: Bengal TMC MLA threatens BJP supporters | VIDEO

Trinamool Congress MLA Naren Chakraborty is heard asking BJP supporters not to vote, otherwise, they would face consequences after the elections.

March 29, 2022
Trinamool Congress MLA Naren Chakraborty 
BJP Bengal co-in-charge and the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday shared a video of Trinamool Congress MLA Naren Chakraborty threatening the voters of the saffron party. 

In the purported video, Chakraborty is heard asking BJP supporters not to vote, otherwise, they would face consequences after the elections. He said that if they do not vote, then they can continue to stay in the state and do a job or business. 

Malviya has demanded the Election Commission to take action against Chakraborty on the basis of the video. Malviya also criticized Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and accused her of patronizing such MLAs.

"TMC’s Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them. ECI must take note," he said.

Asansol by-election on April 12

The by-elections for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and four assembly seats are scheduled to be held on April 12. The seat fell vacant after Asansol seat MP Babul Supriyo resigned from the Lok Sabha in October last year citing differences with the BJP. He later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP has fielded MLA Agnimitra Pal against Trinamool Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha in the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll.

