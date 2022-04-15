BJP fact-finding team meets Bengal rape victim's family, criticises govt over women's safety

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A group of BJP leaders met family members of minor gang-raped in Hanshkhali district.

Highlights The team slammed the state for failing to ensure safety and security of women in West Bengal

The girl had died after being allegedly gang-raped by the son of a TMC panchayat leader

The deceased's family alleged the girl's body was snatched away and cremated

A BJP fact-finding team met the family members of the minor girl, who was gang-raped in Nadia's Hanshkhali district. After their meeting, the team slammed the state for failing to ensure the safety and security of women in West Bengal.

The team members spoke to the family members and the locals, party sources said. They will submit their report to BJP national president J P Nadda, who formed the fact-finding committee earlier this week.

It comprised of the party's vice-president Rekha Verma, national president of BJP Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan, party leader Khushbu Sundar and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury, the sources said.

"Atrocities against women in West Bengal is beyond words. A minor girl was brutally raped and murdered. This proves the administration has failed to ensure the safety and security of women. This is a shameful incident," Verma told reporters after meeting the family members.

The 14-year-old girl had died after being allegedly gang raped by the son of a ruling TMC panchayat leader at Hanskhali on April 4. Her family lodged the police complaint on April 10 and claimed that the girl's body was snatched away and cremated. The accused family had also e threatened with dire consequences by the family of the Calcutta High Court handed over the investigation to the CBI.

Reacting to Verma's comment, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dubbed the allegations as "baseless".

"The women of the state are safe and secure in West Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP is quick to send teams to West Bengal but never bothers to send similar teams to Uttar Pradesh, where rape cases were reported from Hathras and Unnao," he added

Also Read: Hanskhali minor rape: After Mahua Moitra, TMC MP Sougoto Ray contradicts Mamata's comments

Also Read: Hanskhali rape case: BJP's 5-member fact-finding team to probe brutal 'rape and murder' in West Bengal

Latest India News