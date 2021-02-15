Bengal polls 2021: PM Modi to address rally in Hooghly on Feb 22, Amit Shah to visit Kolkata this week

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal's Hooghly on February 22. He will address a public rally during the visit to the poll-bound state. The Prime Minister will also take part in a few development programmes and events during his visit to the state. He is also expected to attend the convocation programme of Visva Bharti University as the Vice-Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kolkata on February 18 to flag-off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'. He will flag-off the yatra from Kakdwip of Kolkata zone.

The saffron party is organising 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal in five phases. The yatra was flagged-off by BJP president JP Nadda on February 6 from Nabadwip in Nadia district. The yatra will cover all the 294 constituencies in the state.

Last week, the union minister had flagged-off the fourth phase of 'Parivartan Yatra' from Cooch Behar and take part in various party programmes.

BJP president JP Nadda will also visit West Bengal on February 25.

ALSO READ | Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah to flag-off fourth phase of 'Parivartan Yatra' in Cooch Behar tomorrow

Latest India News