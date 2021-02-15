Monday, February 15, 2021
     
Bengal polls 2021: PM Modi to address rally in Hooghly on Feb 22, Amit Shah to visit Kolkata this week

Ahead of Assembly polls 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal to address a rally in Hooghly on February 22.

Devendra Parashar
Kolkata Updated on: February 15, 2021 12:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal's Hooghly on February 22. He will address a public rally during the visit to the poll-bound state. The Prime Minister will also take part in a few development programmes and events during his visit to the state. He is also expected to attend the convocation programme of Visva Bharti University as the Vice-Chancellor. 

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kolkata on February 18 to flag-off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'. He will flag-off the yatra from Kakdwip of Kolkata zone.  

The saffron party is organising 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal in five phases. The yatra was flagged-off by BJP president JP Nadda on February 6 from Nabadwip in Nadia district. The yatra will cover all the 294 constituencies in the state.

Last week, the union minister had flagged-off the fourth phase of 'Parivartan Yatra' from Cooch Behar and take part in various party programmes.

BJP president JP Nadda will also visit West Bengal on February 25. 

