West Bengal Covid restrictions extended till June 15; 'no total lockdown', says Mamata

Bengal Lockdown News Update: The West Bengal government on Thursday extended Covid-related restrictions till June 15. The current ongoing restrictions on movement and services were suppoed to end on May 31.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that though Covid cases were declining in the state, it was important to extend the restrictions to bring the graph down further.

Banerjee said that the restrictions should not be referred as 'lockdown'. "For the sake of the economy there will be no total lockdown. Pandemic situation has eased a bit due to the restrictions," the CM said.

Bengal Covid restrictions: What's open, what's closed

- All offices will remain closed. Only essential services will be allowed.

- Petrol pumps will remain open and so will banks, but only between 10 am to 2 pm.

- Shops providing daily utilities like milk, vegetable, fruits etc. will be allowed to open between 7 am and 10 am. Shops selling sweets can open from 10 am to 5 pm.

- Movement of private vehicles, taxis, buses, metro rail, suburban trains will not be allowed during the restriction.

West Bengal continued to record a decline in single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, logging 16,225 fresh infections, raising the tally to 13,18,203, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 14,827 after 153 more fatalities were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

