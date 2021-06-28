Bengal Covid restrictions extended till July 15 with few relaxations - Here's what allowed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Public buses to operate with 50 per cent capacity, CM Mamata Banerjee announced.

Bengal Lockdown Latest News: The West Bengal government on Monday extended Covid restrictions in the state till July 15. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a few relaxations. Public buses to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Private and corporates offices can remain open from 10am to 4pm with 50 per cent working capacity.

Salons, beauty parlours have been allowed to open from 11am to 6pm with 50 per cent seating capacity provided staff has been vaccinated. Gyms can open but only 50 per cent people will be allowed, the chief minister said.

This is a developing story. Will be updated.

