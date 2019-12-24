Total collapse of rule of law in the state: Bengal Governor slams Mamata govt

Image Source : ANI Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose convoy was blocked by protesting students at the Jadavpur University earlier today, lashed out at the state government saying there is a total collapse of rule of law.

"It's a painful moment for me as a Chancellor and Governor. There's total collapse of rule of law in the state.The state government has put education in captivity," Bengal Governor said before leaving from the University after he was blocked by the protesting students to enter the campus.

#WATCH: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jadavpur University after being blocked outside by protesting students, says"It's a painful moment for me as a Chancellor&Governor.There's total collapse of rule of law in the state.The state Govt has put education in captivity." pic.twitter.com/GcayRcxqef — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Earlier in the day, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had arrived to the Jadavpur University to attend the convocation ceremony but could't enter the campus after his convot was blocked by protesting students outside the varsity.

Lashing out at the law and order situation, Bengal Governor took to Twitter and said, "At Jadavpur University so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society. Unfortunately the way to the venue in the University is blocked. Unwholesome. No affirmative role by concerned in sight. Worrisome situation."

"The number of those obstructing is only around fifty. System being held hostage and those enjoined with the task are oblivious of their obligations. A collapse that can only lead to unwholesome consequences. Rule of law is no where in sight. As constitutional head concerned," Bengal Governor added.

"Media in such situations need to focus on public welfare as well and signal that student interests can’t be so put in jeopardy. A painful scenario that the Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor is oblivious deliberately of his obligations and looking for alibis. He is presiding total collapse of rule of law. Ruinous state of affairs," Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out at Twitter.

