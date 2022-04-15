Bengal girl sets herself ablaze after threat to withdraw rape attempt complaint

Follow us on Image Source : PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION The accused fled when the girl screamed for help.

A 14-year-old girl, who managed to save herself from a rape attempt, set herself ablaze after she was allegedly threatened to withdraw a police complaint. The girl was alone in her house, which is under the Maynaguri police station area, on February 28, when the accused allegedly tried to rape her. The accused had allegedly ripped off her clothes but fled when she screamed for help.

Subsequently, a police complaint was filed by her family and the man was arrested. However, he got out on bail, police said.

On Thursday, two men came to her house, with their faces covered, when she was alone and threatened to withdraw the police complaint, they said. The men allegedly threatened that if she does not withdraw the complaint, her family will be killed, police said.

Following this, she set herself ablaze. The girl was, however, rescued and admitted to the Jalpaiguri hospital, they said.

As her condition was critical, she was later shifted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident. When produced at the district court on Friday, the duo was remanded to police custody for four days.

Also Read: Hanskhali minor rape: After Mahua Moitra, TMC MP Sougoto Ray contradicts Mamata's comments

Latest India News