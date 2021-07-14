Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Covid restrictions in Bengal extended till July 30: What's allowed, what's not

The West Bengal government on Wednesday extended Covid-related restrictions in the state till July 30. According to the new order, metro services will operate five days a week with 50 per cent seating capacity, and will remain barred from functioning on Saturdays and Sundays.

Earlier, the curbs were in place till July 15. On Tuesday, the state had reported 863 fresh cases and 17 more fatalities.

What's allowed, what's not - Key points

Metro rail can operate five days a week with 50% seating capacity. It will be suspended on Saturday and Sundays.

Not more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings and 20 at funerals.

All shops and markets may remain open as per usual operational hours.

All schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

Movement of public transport including inter-state, government and private buses, local taxis, cabs etc will be allowed with passengers not more than 50% of seating capacity at a time, subject to vaccination of drivers and other staff, regular sanitisation of vehicle and mandatorily wearing of masks by all users.

Inter-state local train movement will remain closed except for staff special trains for movement of emergency and essential services personnel.

All cinema halls, spa and swimming pools will continue to remain closed. However, swimming pools exclusively for routine practice of state, national and international level swimmers may remain open during 6 am to 10 am.

All political, social, cultural, academic, entertainment-related gatherings/groupings/congregations will remain prohibited.

READ MORE: West Bengal unlikely to completely lift COVID-19 restrictions

Latest India News