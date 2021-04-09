Friday, April 09, 2021
     
Bengal coal scam: CBI to continue interrogation of prime accused Anup Majhi

Bengal coal scam prime accused Anup Majhi (Lala) will be interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the sixth time on Saturday (April 10) in the coal smuggling case.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2021 21:19 IST
Anup Majhi has been summoned by the CBI Kolkata office for questioning once again on April 10. Earlier on Thursday, Manjhi was quizzed by the CBI for nearly 8 hours.

Already, Majhi has been quizzed 5 times by the CBI. On Saturday, CBI officials may quiz about extracting coal from 250 plot of Majhi.

Anup's name has also surfaced in the money deposited in Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife tax account, evidence of which has been collected.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Bagadia — a close associate of Anup Majhi — is also being questioned regarding viral audio tapes.

ALSO READAbhishek Banerjee was receiving upto Rs 35 crore every month, claims alleged audio tape

 

