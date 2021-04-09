Bengal coal scam: CBI to continue interrogation of prime accused Anup Majhi

Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR CBI to continue interrogation of Bengal coal scam accused Anup Majhi.

Bengal coal scam prime accused Anup Majhi (Lala) will be interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the sixth time on Saturday (April 10) in the coal smuggling case.

Anup Majhi has been summoned by the CBI Kolkata office for questioning once again on April 10. Earlier on Thursday, Manjhi was quizzed by the CBI for nearly 8 hours.

Already, Majhi has been quizzed 5 times by the CBI. On Saturday, CBI officials may quiz about extracting coal from 250 plot of Majhi.

Anup's name has also surfaced in the money deposited in Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife tax account, evidence of which has been collected.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Bagadia — a close associate of Anup Majhi — is also being questioned regarding viral audio tapes.

