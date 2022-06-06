Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make Mamata chancellor of state-run universities

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. It also gave its nod to another proposal to remove the governor from the post of Visitor of private universities and replace him with the state’s education minister.

“The cabinet gave its consent to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities, including agricultural and health varsities.” The proposal will be introduced as a bill in the assembly in the monsoon session starting June 10.

The move comes days after the proposal to remove Dhankar as the ‘visitor’ to private varsities was discussed at a state cabinet meeting on Thursday. The proposal was set in motion today as all the members present in the meeting had supported the proposed move.

