Al-Qaeda is spreading in Bengal, what is administration doing: Jagdeep Dhankhar castigates Mamata govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who called upon Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, raised concerns about the security situation in Bengal saying the environment is under threat. Dhankhar raised serious concerns that terror outfit Al Qaeda is spreading in West Bengal, asking what the administration is doing.

"Al Qaeda is spreading, illegal bomb-making is rampant. I'd like to know what are they (administration in the state) doing? The position of DGP in WB is an open secret. That's why I say we have political Police, Dhankhar said.

Speaking about upcoming assembly elections in the state, Dhankhar said, "2021 is a challenging year for West Bengal as it goes for Assembly Polls. It's a great opportunity for WB to engage in the makeover of its image as so far elections in West Bengal have been plagued with rampant violence, compromising basic rights of voters and role of bureaucracy and Police."

"It's time for us to set an example by engaging into best practices so that every voter is in a position to freely, fairly express their franchise in a peaceful atmosphere where violence has no role," he said.

Commenting over some TMC leaders are calling leaders from other political parties as outsiders, Dhankhar said, "My heart pains that ignoring constitutional provisions, a child of 'Maa Bharti' is called an outsider in West Bengal because he doesn't belong to the state. We're all the children of 'Maa Bharti' and we believe in our unity. No person living in this land can be an outsider."

