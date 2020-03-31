12-year-old girl, Europe's youngest coronavirus victim, dies in Belgium

Image Source : AP File Image

A 12-year-old girl, believed to be Europe's youngest victim of the coronavirus, has died in Belgium. According to officials, at least 98 people have died of COVID-19 virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 705 in a country of around 11.5 million people. Over 12,705 cases have been confirmed so far.

Dr. Emmanuel Andre, a government spokesman in Belgium, said it is "an emotionally difficult moment because it involves a child, and it has also upset the medical and scientific community."

"We are thinking of her family and friends. It is an event that is very rare, but one which upsets us greatly," Andre said. The Belgian authorities are expecting the spread of the disease to reach its peak in the coming days, Andre said. "We will arrive at a point where we're close to saturation point at our hospitals."

According to another spokesman, Steven Van Gucht, the girl had a fever for three days before her death and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Before the Belgian girl, the youngest European to die of the deadly coronavirus was Vitor Godhino, a 14-year-old boy from Porto in Portugal. He died in the early hours of Sunday after being diagnosed with coronavirus.