Begusarai shooting case: Two suspects detained, cops try to recreate crime scene

Begusarai shooting: On the basis of CCTV footage, a suspect named Sarfaraz has been detained by the police and is being questioned in the Begusarai shooting case. The police are also trying to recreate the crime scene in Godhna.

A CCTV footage of a petrol pump from where suspects filled up fuel in their vehicle is also being accessed.

Reports say the police may hold a press conference on Friday to reveal further information in this case.

At least 1 person was killed and 11 others were injured after two bike-borne assailants opened fire at random people at multiple locations in Begusarai on Tuesday.

Union minister Giriraj Singh, who is sitting MP from Begusarai, RSS Pracharak and BJP leader Rakesh Sinha rushed to Begusarai this morning and questioned the law and order situation of Bihar.

Cornering the Chief Minister over the incident, Giriraj Singh said, "This is the real 'Janata Ka Raj' of Nitish Kumar where two bike-borne assailants opened fire on civilians in Begusarai. They crossed four police stations but police were unable to nab them. Where were the police and where is the law and order in Begusarai?. This is nothing but Jungle Raj."

Rakesh Sinha, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "The way bikers opened fire on the civilians, seems Begusarai is going back to the 1960s."

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the BJP MLC said, "Such incidents used to take place during terrorism in Punjab and Kashmir. Now, it is happening in Bihar. It is extremely unfortunate. We are in the opposition and do not wish to politicise the incident but the chief minister should ensure law and order in the state."

Notably, on Tuesday, two assailants on bike opened fire at Godhna village under Bachwara police station at 5.30 p.m. One Nitish Kumar sustained bullet injury in the incident. The attackers then went to Begusarai-Muzaffarpur NH 28 and fired at Ayodhya Chowk falling under Teghra police station injuring one Dipak Kumar.

The accused then reached Adharpur village on NH 28 and shot at a finance company employee Vishal Solanki. Then they reached Pipra Malti Chowk under Barauni police station and killed a person named Chandan Kumar. Another person was injured at the same place.

After the fourth incident, the attackers left NH 28 from zero miles and went towards NH 31 connecting Patna. They opened fire on a 45-year-old man called Bharat Yadav at Barauni Thermal Power Chowk. After travelling some distance, the accused shot at Prasant Kumar Rajak (35) and Ranjeet Yadav (25) and Jito Paswan (37).

The attackers travelled 30 KM on NH 28 and NH 31 during one hour of carnage and then disappeared.

The district police have a CCTV grab but the cops are unable to identify the accused and the locations.

Yogendra Kumar, the SP of Begusarai claimed that the act was done to create fear among common people. "We have some clues about the accused. The CCTV footage is under scanner. We have also alerted police officials of the adjoining Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Vaishali districts."

