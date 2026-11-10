Before marrying Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia stayed with Amitabh Bachchan's family: What her memoir reveals

In January 1968, when Sonia Gandhi arrived in India to be with Rajiv Gandhi, she was welcomed into the home of celebrated Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his wife, Teji Bachchan. Staying with the Bachchan family before her marriage, Sonia found herself adjusting to a new country, unfamiliar customs and a language she could not yet speak fluently.

In her memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", the Congress leader recalls her early days in India and the warmth she received from the Bachchan family, who were friends of Indira Gandhi from Allahabad. She also remembers a piece of advice from Harivansh Rai Bachchan that stayed with her long after those initial days.

"In this country it is not what you are that counts, it is what people think you to be," the poet once told her. At the time, Sonia says, she struggled to understand what he meant. Years later, however, she came to recognise the significance of his words.

Sonia Gandhi recalls arriving in India in January 1968

Sonia Gandhi writes that she landed in New Delhi at 5:15 am on January 13, 1968. Rajiv Gandhi, his brother Sanjay Gandhi and their friend Amitabh Bachchan, who would later become a Bollywood superstar, were at the airport to receive her. She describes feeling exhausted and dazed after the journey, but says that seeing Rajiv made her forget her fears and fatigue. The group then drove to 13, Willingdon Crescent, the home of Amitabh Bachchan's parents, where she had been arranged to stay.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan welcomed her into their home. Sonia remembers Teji as a warm and reassuring presence who would eventually become a mother figure to her. "Tiny Mrs. Bachchan, clad in a jacket and slacks, head covered in a French-style scarf, welcomed me in the porch with the sweetest of smiles and a warm embrace. I felt at once relieved and reassured. She was to become a mother figure, ever ready to help, teach, and counsel me," she writes.

How Rajiv Gandhi prepared a room for Sonia

After her arrival, Sonia was taken to a room next to Teji Bachchan's. It was there that she and Rajiv finally had some time alone together after being separated for a year. She recalls that Rajiv had tried to make the room comfortable and welcoming. He placed a reproduction of a painting from Pablo Picasso's Blue Period on the wall behind the bed, similar to one he had in his Cambridge accommodation. A vase of fragrant roses stood on the bedside table, while a Moroccan embroidered leather pouffe was placed on a colourful rug.

However, an attempt to improve the bathroom led to an unexpected health scare. Rajiv had covered part of its floor with an old blue-green shaggy rug taken from a trunk at his mother's home. Sonia writes that the rug appeared to have been preserved with pesticide. As soon as she stepped into the bathroom, she experienced the familiar tightening of breath associated with an asthma attack.

Rajiv and Teji Bachchan immediately helped her with her medication and looked after her until she felt better.

Sonia Gandhi remembers her first meeting with Harivansh Rai Bachchan

After resting and unpacking, Sonia was introduced to Harivansh Rai Bachchan, whom she remembers as a distinctive figure. She describes him as slightly bent, wearing a shawl and spectacles, with thick, wavy hair. "He looked to me like a character out of a storybook," she writes about her first impression of the poet.

The poet greeted her with a smile and a few welcoming words before leaving for his morning walk. Sonia also recalls the sounds that became part of her mornings at the Bachchan household. She would often wake up at dawn to the sound of footsteps crunching on the gravel outside her window. It was Harivansh Rai Bachchan taking his early morning walk around the house. Just as she managed to fall asleep again, another sound would wake her up. She recalls hearing what sounded like a long, loud moan, which turned out to be the poet blowing a conch shell to awaken the gods, followed by the ringing of his prayer bell.

The advice from Harivansh Rai Bachchan that stayed with her

During her stay, Harivansh Rai Bachchan occasionally tried to teach Sonia some Hindi. She writes that although she had studied English for years, she could not yet speak it fluently or understand Indian English accents. Communicating in a new environment was therefore not always easy. In their brief conversations, the poet would sometimes caution her about how people perceived others in India. "You must know, Sonia beti, child, that in this country it is not what you are that counts, it is what people think you to be," he told her.

Sonia recalls that the advice left her puzzled. She wondered whether he meant that she could never be herself and questioned why she would have to present herself differently from who she was. She writes that she did not fully understand the warning at the time. On several occasions, after Rajiv dropped her back at the Bachchan home, she would quietly cry and miss her family and home. Rajiv tried to reassure her as she adjusted to life in India. Looking back, however, she says she remembered the poet's words and understood how perceptive he had been. She describes him as a sensitive man who had himself experienced the fickleness of public opinion.

Bachchans were Sonia Gandhi's 'temporary foster parents'

In her memoir, Sonia describes Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan as her "temporary foster parents" during the early period after her arrival in India. Their home became her first place of stay in the country, at a time when she was still getting used to her new surroundings and preparing for her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi. Her recollections offer a glimpse into the personal relationships and everyday experiences that shaped her first days in India. Alongside the warmth and care she received from the Bachchan family, the poet's advice became one of the memories she carried with her into the years that followed.

'Belonging: A Journey of Love', published by HarperCollins, offers these recollections as part of Sonia Gandhi's account of her personal journey, her family and her life in India.

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