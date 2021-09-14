WATCH | In funny video, bears play football in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, ANI Bears seen playing football in a rare video.

In a rarely found video, two wild bears were seen playing football at Sukigaon in Umarkot area of Odisha's Nabarangpur district. The bears found the football after a local boy was playing with the ball and kicked it away towards the duo bears.

In the video released by the forest department, DFO said, "it's an animal instinct. They examine and try to find out the nature of any object that they find for the first time."

The bears can be seen playing with the ball while trying to access the nature of the object they have never come across with. One of the two bears is seen kicking and rolling the ball while flipping up it in the air to ascertain whether it was harmful or not.

