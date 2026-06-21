'Be more energetic at 50 than you were at 30': PM Modi's message on International Yoga Day in Kolkata

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata, alongside West Bengal Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi extended his greetings on International Yoga Day and highlighted yoga's role in bringing people together across the globe. He also hailed people of West Bengal for launching a cleanliness drive on the day.



"The entire nation, world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community, on International Yoga Day. Today, on Yoga Day, I would especially like to commend the people of Bengal for the cleanliness drive that has been carried out. This is a wonderful initiative," he said.

Calling it a privilege to celebrate the occasion on Bengal’s spiritually rich soil, PM Modi paid tribute to the state's enduring contribution to the yoga tradition. He highlighted the legacy of revered spiritual figures such as Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda, and Lahiri Mahasaya, whose teachings helped elevate and spread the practice of yoga across the world.

PM Modi said participating in a mass yoga session on the same land that nurtured such great saints and yogis was a deeply enriching spiritual experience.

PM Modi asks people to embrace Yoga as 'way of life'

Emphasising yoga’s relevance in contemporary times, the Prime Minister said the practice is no longer confined to personal well-being alone but has become essential for building a healthier and more harmonious future for humanity. He noted that yoga offers solutions to many of the challenges faced by modern societies and serves as a bridge between physical fitness, mental balance, and inner peace.

The Prime Minister also urged people to embrace yoga as a way of life rather than treating it as an annual event. He said the true spirit of International Yoga Day lies in integrating yoga into daily routines and making it a sustained commitment towards individual and collective well-being.

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