Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression; red alert issued for THESE states

The IMD has also issued a red-color coded alert to Odisha and Chhattisgarh for September 13, cautioning that the states are expected to witness heavy rainfall activity.

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by late Sunday night and it is expected to bring extremely heavy rains over parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



"A well-marked low-pressure area lies over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next 12 hours," the IMD said on Sunday afternoon.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2-3 days, it added. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity (is likely) over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next two days," the IMD added.

The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Gujarat, north Konkan, north-central Maharashtra, and east Rajasthan during the next five days.

Isolated heavy falls are also very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Kerala during the next three days, it said, adding isolated very heavy falls are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 12 and Telangana on September. 13.

The IMD added that isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is likely over Uttarakhand from September 12-16, it added.

