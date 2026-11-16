Bay of Bengal cyclone alert: IMD warns of severe cyclonic storm, 4 states brace for heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday evening, November 16, and further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening. The weather system is expected to move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the next two days, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to several coastal states.

According to the IMD, the system is likely to intensify over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening. Its movement could trigger widespread rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The weather department has also warned of possible waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas.

The developing weather system has prompted warnings for fishermen, with rough sea conditions expected across several coastal stretches. Authorities have advised fishing communities to remain ashore in the affected maritime regions during the specified warning period.

Cyclone alert: What is IMD's forecast for Andhra Pradesh?

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at several places along the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 18.

The weather situation is expected to intensify further on November 19 and 20, when isolated extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 21 cm, is forecast over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The weather department has also warned of possible flooding of roads and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Residents in vulnerable coastal locations have been advised to remain alert and follow updates issued by local authorities.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive heavy rainfall

North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 17 and 20.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18 and 19. The intense spells could lead to waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, increased wind speeds over the sea have prompted additional precautions along the Tamil Nadu coast.

The Assistant Director of the Thoothukudi Fisheries Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until further notice. Fishermen in the area have remained ashore for the fourth consecutive day.

Odisha weather alert: Heavy rainfall and waterlogging likely

Odisha is also expected to experience changing weather conditions as the system intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at some places, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 18.

On November 19 and 21, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

The weather department has also warned of possible flooding of roads and waterlogging in low-lying areas of the state.

IMD issues fishermen warning, rough sea conditions expected

The IMD has warned of rough sea conditions until November 20 across several maritime regions, including the Andaman Sea, areas off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Bay of Bengal, the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, and the Odisha coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the following regions during the specified periods:

Andaman Sea and along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until November 17.

Southeast Bay of Bengal until November 17.

Southwest Bay of Bengal from November 16 to 19.

Central Bay of Bengal from November 16 to 20.

Northwest Bay of Bengal on November 19 and 20.

The advisory comes amid expectations of stronger winds and rough sea conditions as the weather system develops.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other coastal states were recently affected by Cyclone Arnab and Cyclone Murasu. The latest deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has once again put coastal regions on alert, with the IMD closely monitoring its movement and intensification.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Another cyclone forming? Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to intensify by November 16, Odisha on alert: IMD