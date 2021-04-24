Batra Hospital receives emergency oxygen supply minutes after it runs out

Image Source : PTI Tughlakabad Institutional Area located Batra Hospital received emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government

Tughlakabad Institutional Area located Batra Hospital received emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government moments after it exhausted its stock, officials said on Saturday.

The city has been grappling with a shortage in oxygen supply amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases. Executive Director of the hospital Sudhanshu Bankata said the healthcare facility exhausted its oxygen stock around 9 am.

"Just now, we received an emergency supply from the Delhi government. It will last another one-and-a-half hour. Our supplier has not been responding to calls," he said.

Earlier today, Batra Hospital's Medical Director Dr. SCL Gupta had issued a statement and had warned of an acute crisis of oxygen levels in the hospital. "Batra Hospital is in an acute crisis at this minute with only ONE HOUR OXYGEN LEFT with over 350 patients admitted. Please treat this as most urgent and on priority basis", it read.

There are around 350 patients admitted to the hospital, of which 265 are COVID-19 positive and 30 are in the ICU.

(With PTI Inputs)

