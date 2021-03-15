Batla House encounter verdict: Sonia, Mamata, Kejriwal must apologise to nation, says Prakash Javadekar

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Union Minister Prakash Javadekar demanded Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal to apologise to the nation following Delhi court's verdict in Batla House encounter case.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday came down hard at the Congress and other Opposition parties following a Delhi court's verdict awarding death sentence to Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan for the murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case.

Slamming Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for raising questions over the encounter, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the verdict has exposed those who have a habit of sympathising with terrorists.

"Delhi court's verdict on Batla House Encounter today thoroughly exposes the terrorist sympathisers and doubters lobby in the country," Javadekar said.

He demanded the leaders to offer an apology for doubting the integrity of police and security forces.

"Now Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal who raised questions on the integrity of our police forces must apologise to the nation," Javadekar said.

Delhi's Saket court, it its verdict, observed that Ariz Khan's offence fell under the "rarest of the rare category" warranting the maximum sentence. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said Ariz be hanged by neck till death. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 11 lakh on Ariz in the case.

Inspector Sharma of the police's special cell was killed during the Batla House encounter between the police and alleged terrorists in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi following serial bomb blasts in the national capital in which 39 people died and 159 were injured. Ariz Khan had fled from the encounter spot and was declared proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018.

