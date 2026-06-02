Bathinda woman with hole in heart gets new lease of life with Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) is continuing to provide financial relief and access to quality healthcare for thousands of families across the state. One of the latest beneficiaries of the scheme is 37-year-old Gurpreet Kaur from Bathinda, who successfully underwent a life-saving heart procedure without bearing the heavy financial burden typically associated with such treatment.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana to ensure cashless healthcare of up to Rs 10 lakh annually for eligible families. The scheme has witnessed a strong response, with more than 45 lakh people registered so far.

Gurpreet Kaur had been living for years with an undiagnosed congenital heart condition. Doctors at AIIMS Bathinda later discovered that she had a large Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) -- a 22-mm hole between the upper chambers of her heart. The condition was causing abnormal blood flow and placing significant strain on her heart. Medical experts warned that if left untreated, it could eventually lead to serious complications, including heart failure.

The diagnosis came as a shock to Gurpreet and her family. Along with concerns about her health, they were worried about the cost of treatment.

"My first thought was about the financial burden," Gurpreet said. "I worried about how we would pay for the treatment. It felt like our family was standing at a crossroads."

Doctors at AIIMS Bathinda recommended a specialised cardiac procedure to close the defect. The operation was performed on May 5, 2026, in the hospital's Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory under general anaesthesia. During the procedure, doctors implanted a 24-mm Amplatzer Septal Occluder device to seal the opening in her heart.

The treatment, which cost nearly Rs 1 lakh, was covered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, providing significant financial relief to the family.

According to hospital records, the procedure involved potential risks, including cardiac complications, haemodynamic instability and the possible need for intensive care support. Family members waited anxiously outside the operating room as doctors carried out the surgery.

"We could do nothing except pray," Gurpreet's husband recalled. "Every minute felt longer than the last. When the doctors finally told us the procedure had been successful, it felt as though a mountain had been lifted from our shoulders."

The surgery was completed successfully without any complications, allowing Gurpreet to begin her recovery and look forward to a healthier future.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said the case highlights the importance of public healthcare support for families facing medical emergencies.

"No family should be denied quality treatment because of financial hardship," he said. "Gurpreet's recovery demonstrates how timely medical care and financial protection can save lives and preserve the dignity of families."

According to data from the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab, a total of 1,75,210 patients have benefited under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana so far. Collectively, beneficiaries have received 3,43,370 treatments, while the state has spent ₹581.90 crore on providing cashless healthcare services under the scheme.

For Gurpreet Kaur, the programme has meant more than financial assistance; it has offered a second chance at life.