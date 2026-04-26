Born in 33 weeks, Bathinda newborn survives with support from Punjab govt's 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana'

Chandigarh:

What should have been a moment of joy turned into a race against time at a hospital in Punjab's Bathinda, where a premature baby born at just 33 weeks had to fight for survival from the very first breath.

The newborn, born to Resham Singh and Gurmail Kaur at Aggarwal Hospital in Rampura Phul, weighed only 1.926 kg, far below the normal full-term weight of around 2.5 to 4 kg, the newborn struggled from the very first breath. The infant suffered from severe respiratory distress, making immediate medical intervention critical.

Newborn shifted to the NICU

Dr Surender Aggarwal (MD Pediatric), with 24 years of experience, and his team acted immediately. The baby was shifted to the NICU, where machines supported what the underdeveloped lungs could not yet perform. Monitors tracked every heartbeat and every breath, each moment uncertain, each moment critical.



What followed were 17 days of continuous care, patience, and precision. The newborn required CPAP support for 10 days, followed by oxygen support for another four days. During this period, neonatal jaundice developed and was treated with phototherapy. Feeding was carefully supported through limited Kangaroo Mother Care, ensuring warmth and stability without disturbing the baby's fragile condition.

"In the NICU, progress does not come in leaps," Dr Aggarwal explains. "It comes quietly, one stable reading at a time," he said.

Slowly, signs of improvement began to appear. Breathing steadied. Responses improved. The fragile body that once struggled began to gain strength day by day. For Dr Aggarwal, such moments reflect both medicine and meaning. "There are times when saving a child depends not just on treatment, but on timing," he said, adding, "Even a small delay can change everything."

Family received cashless treatment under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana

After 17 days of intensive treatment, the baby was discharged in stable condition. Now weighing 2.106 kg, still delicate but significantly stronger, the newborn left the hospital in her parents' arms: alive, stable, and recovering.

In this case, treatment began without delay. With support from the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, the family received cashless care, enabling doctors to concentrate fully on the newborn's treatment without financial concerns.

In another case, Maninder Singh of Hoshiarpur shared his experience. His daughter, Gurkeerat Kaur, born on April 14 this year, also required neonatal care after birth. "She was treated well at the hospital, and the cost was covered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Card," he said.

The registration was completed the same day, and the family now has health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh annually.

Maninder Singh added with gratitude, "That is why the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana scheme matters. A person who struggles to afford their everyday living is still able to get good medical treatment for their child. That is something powerful."

In NICUs across Punjab, silence still exists, but it is no longer filled only with fear. It is slowly being replaced by something else.

Hope. Not loud. Not exaggerated. Just steady, like a monitor showing a stronger heartbeat every day. And sometimes, that is enough to change everything.

Also Read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits World Horti Center in Netherlands, seeks global farm tech ties

Also Read: Son's fight for his mother's life: How Punjab Govt's health scheme became lifeline in cancer battle