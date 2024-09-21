Bastar Naxal victims share their grievances with President Murmu, mention CM Sai's sensitive efforts

Follow us on Image Source : X President Droupadi Murmu held a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan with numerous victims of Naxal violence from the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

In a significant gesture of support, a delegation of 70 individuals from the Naxal-affected region of Bastar visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to share their plight with President Droupadi Murmu. Organised by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the visit aimed to bring attention to the ongoing challenges faced by those impacted by Naxal violence.

Suffering of the Bastar residents

The delegation recounted the devastating toll that Naxal terror has taken on their lives over the past four decades. Thousands have lost their lives, and many more have suffered permanent disabilities due to relentless attacks, including landmine explosions and bomb blasts. The scars of violence are evident not just physically but also psychologically, leaving many residents mentally shattered. Representatives detailed how Naxal groups have destroyed homes, agricultural lands, and the very fabric of their culture, with over 8,000 people falling victim to Naxal violence in the last 25 years alone.

Image Source : XPresident Droupadi Murmu emphasised the futility of violence during her meeting with Naxal violence victims from Bastar, urging left-wing extremists to abandon violence and embrace peaceful dialogue in the spirit of democracy and Gandhi's teachings.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's sensitive initiative

The delegation also highlighted the positive changes brought about by CM Sai’s leadership. His administration has implemented significant measures aimed at restoring peace and fostering development in Bastar. From enhancing education and healthcare access to generating employment opportunities, these initiatives have begun to instil hope in the beleaguered community.

Appeal for peace and reconstruction

Mangau Ram Kawade and Jairam Das, leaders of the Bastar Peace Committee, passionately urged President Murmu to take decisive action toward restoring tranquillity in the region. They reflected on Bastar's past as a land of natural beauty and peaceful living, which has been marred by violence. Their appeal emphasised the need for special efforts to liberate Bastar from the grip of Naxal terror, enabling a return to normalcy and peace.

Listening intently to the harrowing accounts, President Droupadi Murmu assured the delegation that the government is committed to taking all possible measures for peace and development in Bastar. She reiterated the government's dedication to building a better future for the people of the region and promised that relief and support would be forthcoming.