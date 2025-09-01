Bars in Andhra Pradesh to open till midnight from Sept 1: Check pub timing rules across major Indian cities Andhra Pradesh's new bar policy allows operations until midnight from September 1, aligning with major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Across India, closing times vary -- from midnight in Hyderabad and Kolkata to 1 am or later in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, bars across Andhra Pradesh will operate from 10 am to 12 am (midnight) from Monday (September 1). The new bar policy for 2025–2028 extends the current closing time by an extra hour, moving from 11 pm to midnight, according to Nishant Kumar, Director of Prohibition & Excise, Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the fresh policy has earmarked 840 bars, with an additional 10 per cent reserved for Geetha Kulalu, aiming to promote social equity and empowerment. To further support inclusivity, a 50 per cent license fee concession will be granted to bars under this reserved category.

Transparent allotment through public draw

In line with the government's emphasis on transparency, bar licenses will be distributed through a draw of lots after inviting public applications. Unlike earlier requirements, applicants do not need to own a restaurant at the application stage. However, successful applicants will be required to establish one within 15 days of allotment.

Where bars can be established

The new excise policy permits bars to be set up in Urban Local Bodies, adjoining belt areas, and notified tourism centres, while religious tourism centres remain excluded. Additionally, provisions have been created for future expansion of bar licenses in Urban Development Authorities, Metropolitan Development Authorities, Industrial Corridors, Hubs, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), based on upcoming needs.

Nightlife around India: State-wise pub closing times

Here's how the pub closing hours compare across prominent Indian states and cities:

Delhi (Capital Region): Bars and restaurants serving liquor are allowed until 1 am.

Bars and restaurants serving liquor are allowed until 1 am. Mumbai (Maharashtra): Closing usually around 1:30 am

Closing usually around 1:30 am Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Pubs close by midnight 12 am

Pubs close by midnight 12 am Hyderabad (Telangana): Closing around midnight 12

Closing around midnight 12 Kolkata (West Bengal): Bars close by midnight 12 am

Bars close by midnight 12 am Chandigarh: Weekday pubs close at 1 am, extended to 2 am on weekends.

Weekday pubs close at 1 am, extended to 2 am on weekends. Bengaluru (Karnataka): Pubs shut by 11:30 pm on weekdays, extended to 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Why these timings matter

It is to be noted here that extending bar and pub hours contributes to vibrant nightlife, supports tourism, and brings economic benefits to the hospitality sectors. Andhra Pradesh's move to align with other major Indian cities shows both the demand for late-night social venues and the potential for responsible, well-regulated nightlife.

ALSO READ: Women can now work in bars as Bengal Assembly passes Finance Bill | Know key amendments to 1909 Excise Act