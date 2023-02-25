Follow us on Image Source : ANI Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava: PM Modi plays drum and initiates the cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium

Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday played the drum and initiated the 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival at the Talkatora Stadium. PM Modi on Saturday evening arrived at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi to inaugurate the cultural festival. As per reports, he will also address the gathering on the occasion.

