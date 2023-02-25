Saturday, February 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava: PM Modi plays drum and initiates the cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium

Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava: PM Modi plays drum and initiates the cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium

Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava: PM Modi on Saturday played the drum and initiated the cultural festival at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2023 18:15 IST
Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava, Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava event PM Modi, PM Modi, PM Modi in delhi, PM
Image Source : ANI Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava: PM Modi plays drum and initiates the cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium

Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday played the drum and initiated the 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival at the Talkatora Stadium. PM Modi on Saturday evening arrived at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi to inaugurate the cultural festival. As per reports, he will also address the gathering on the occasion. 

ALSO READ | PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz holds meeting in Delhi to discuss wide-ranging issues

ALSO READ | PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi Karnataka Sangha's 75th anniversary celebration today

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News