Terrorists hurl grenade in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, 2 CRPF jawans, 1 civilian injured

Baramulla Grenade Attack: Two CRPF jawans and a civilian was injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade on CRPF party at Khanpora Bridge in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

The area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

This is the second such attack in the area in as many days. Suspected terrorists had hurled a grenade towards a police team in Rafiabad area of Baramulla on Wednesday, but it exploded without causing any damage, officials said.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a police patrol party at Drusoo in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district at around 5.00 pm," they said.

They said the grenade landed on the roadside and exploded without causing any damage.

Last week, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including a top commander of the outfit involved in several attacks, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson said the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore on Thursday, following specific information about the presence of ultras there.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender. However, instead of surrendering, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated, leading to an encounter," he said.

In the ensuing encounter, the spokesman said, two "categorised terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT" were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

He identified them as Fayaz Ahmad War alias Rukana alias Umar of Warpora, who was a top commander of the LeT, and Shaheen Ahmad Mir alias Shaheen Molvi of Cherpora Budgam.

"As per police records, both the slain terrorists were part of groups involved in various terror crime cases and several terror crime cases were registered against them," he added.

